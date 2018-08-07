Becca Kufrin Details Deleted Finale Scene with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Becca Kufrin and her new fiance Garrett Yrigoyen are all smiles while appearing at the Build Series to talk about their engagement on Tuesday (August 7) in New York City.

A scene that fans didn’t get to see during the season finale of The Bachelorette last night was Becca reuniting with her ex-fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“The conversation was brief and it was fine,” Becca told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “It was really just us wishing each other the best and moving on in our lives.”

Becca says feels “indifferent” about the scene getting deleted and added, “I’m [happy with] how the episode was portrayed and showing my journey at finding love with the other two guys that were left.”