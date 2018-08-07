Top Stories
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 11:21 am

Becca Kufrin and her new fiance Garrett Yrigoyen have made their choice as to who they believe should be the next Bachelor!

The pair made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (August 7), and joked with Michael Strahan, “I mean, I would say Jordan [Kimball] for his one-liners,” Becca joked, to which Garrett replied, “Or Leo [Dottavio], for his good hair.”

Then, Becca said, “I have a soft spot for Jason [Tartick]. I think he’s so charismatic, he would be so open to all of the girls on the journey.”

“I think Jason would be great,” Garrett added.
