Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 9:45 am

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Play The Newlywed Game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Play The Newlywed Game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are all smiles as they arrive in Times Square to make an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (August 7) in New York City.

The evening before, Becca and her new fiancé Garrett hit Jimmy Kimmel Live following The Bachelorette season finale, and host Jimmy put their relationship to the test to see how well they really know each other in a game of “Fiancé My Name.”

The only question that threw them off was when they were asked to name each others’ high school.

Becca also opened up about a few of the things she’s learned she doesn’t like about her new man’s quirks and habits – Watch more after the cut!


How Well Do Bachelorette Becca & Fiancé Garrett Know Each Other?

Click inside to watch the rest of Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s appearance…


Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Bachelorette Becca & Fiancé Garrett
Just Jared on Facebook
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 01
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 02
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 03
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 04
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 05
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen play the newlywed game on jimmy kimmel live 06

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr