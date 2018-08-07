Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Play The Newlywed Game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are all smiles as they arrive in Times Square to make an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (August 7) in New York City.

The evening before, Becca and her new fiancé Garrett hit Jimmy Kimmel Live following The Bachelorette season finale, and host Jimmy put their relationship to the test to see how well they really know each other in a game of “Fiancé My Name.”

The only question that threw them off was when they were asked to name each others’ high school.

Becca also opened up about a few of the things she’s learned she doesn’t like about her new man’s quirks and habits – Watch more after the cut!



How Well Do Bachelorette Becca & Fiancé Garrett Know Each Other?

Click inside to watch the rest of Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s appearance…



Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Bachelorette Becca & Fiancé Garrett