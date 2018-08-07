Ben McKenzie & Donal Logue Get Into Character While Filming 'Gotham'!

Filming for the final season of Gotham is underway!

Ben McKenzie suited up as James Gordon while filming a fight scene on Tuesday afternoon (August 7) in Brooklyn, New York.

Joining the 39-year-old actor on set were his co-stars Donal Logue and Erin Richards as they spent the afternoon filming.

Back in May, Gotham was renewed for a fifth and final season.

The final season will focus on “Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader,” and will run for 13 episodes.

FOX hasn’t announced the premiere date for season five yet.

