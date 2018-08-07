Brittany Snow Has a Day Date at the Farmers Market!

Brittany Snow steps out to enjoy a day at the Farmers Market!

The 32-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted browsing and sampling items from the different vendors on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Studio City, Calif.

She wore a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, accessorizing with a brown purse, a gold necklace, ring, and hoop earrings, and a trendy pair of shades.

Brittany held hands with a male companion as they walked around and sipped on their iced coffees.

Back in June, Brittany and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars reunited at the Cinespia screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Don’t miss Brittany in her upcoming rom-com Someone Great, set to hit theaters next year!