Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Brittany Snow Has a Day Date at the Farmers Market!

Brittany Snow Has a Day Date at the Farmers Market!

Brittany Snow steps out to enjoy a day at the Farmers Market!

The 32-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted browsing and sampling items from the different vendors on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brittany Snow

She wore a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, accessorizing with a brown purse, a gold necklace, ring, and hoop earrings, and a trendy pair of shades.

Brittany held hands with a male companion as they walked around and sipped on their iced coffees.

Back in June, Brittany and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars reunited at the Cinespia screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Don’t miss Brittany in her upcoming rom-com Someone Great, set to hit theaters next year!
Photos: Backgrid USA
