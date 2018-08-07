Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Relationship with Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

After months of speculation, Caitlyn Jenner is finally opening up about her relationship status.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 68-year-old Olympian addressed her rumored relationship with Sophia Hutchins.

“We are not going to get into that,” Caitlyn said when asked about the 22-year-old transgender model. “But we are very close.”

Caitlyn and Sophia have been linked to each other since September 2017, but have stayed mum on the status of their “close” relationship.

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Caitlyn continued. “We’re the best of friends.”