Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 8:47 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Relationship with Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Relationship with Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

After months of speculation, Caitlyn Jenner is finally opening up about her relationship status.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 68-year-old Olympian addressed her rumored relationship with Sophia Hutchins.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

“We are not going to get into that,” Caitlyn said when asked about the 22-year-old transgender model. “But we are very close.”

Caitlyn and Sophia have been linked to each other since September 2017, but have stayed mum on the status of their “close” relationship.

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Caitlyn continued. “We’re the best of friends.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr