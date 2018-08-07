Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 12:50 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play the Villain in a Marvel Movie

Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play the Villain in a Marvel Movie

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t ruling out an acting career…and she’d want to play a baddie in a Marvel film!

“In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life,” the 68-year-old reality star told Variety.

Caitlyn continued, “They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Caitlyn once auditioned for the role of Superman, which ended up going to the late Christopher Reeve.

“It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to being me…That’s why I want to play that bad-ass bitch. I can play that girl,” she continued.
