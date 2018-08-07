Caitriona Balfe Praises Sam Heughan's Performance in 'Spy Who Dumped Me'

Caitriona Balfe is supporting her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan and praising his performance in The Spy Who Dumped Me!

“Just saw @SpyWhoDumpedMe,” Caitriona tweeted just a few hours ago. “@SamHeughan knocked it out of the park 🔥🔥and #MilaKunis and #KateMcKinnon are two seriously funny, talented women that I need to go on a night out with 🍸🍸… If you haven’t already #goseeit.”

Sam responded to Caitriona‘s tweet by writing, “You’re the best!!!!” with two kiss face emojis.

Outlander season four is set to premiere in November. Check out the first teaser for the season right here if you missed it.