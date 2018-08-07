Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

'Castaways' 2018 Contestants - Meet the 12 Individuals Competing on Season 1

'Castaways' 2018 Contestants - Meet the 12 Individuals Competing on Season 1

ABC’s brand new reality show, Castaways, is set to debut tonight!

We’re here to introduce you to the contestants from the very first season. In total, there are 12 castaways taking part in the debut season.

The show is described as a “revolutionary series testing the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued.”

Be sure to watch the very first teaser for the show if you missed it. Tune into ABC tonight at 10pm ET to catch the premiere!

Click through the slideshow to meet the contestants on the brand new ABC show, Castaways…
Credit: ABC
