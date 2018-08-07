Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 5:54 pm

Chloe Moretz Looks Chic While Returning to LA!

Chloe Moretz Looks Chic While Returning to LA!

Chloe Moretz is on her way home!

The 21-year-old Hugo actress was spotted at LAX airport on Tuesday (August 7) returning to Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

Chloe was accompanied by her brother as she made her way through the airport. She wore a black blouse with a patterned blazer, a dark skirt and a colorful bag.

Chloe recently revealed that she lied to Martin Scorsese for a role. Find out why!

FYI: Chloe is carrying a Louis Vuitton Speedy Jeff Koons Gaugin Blue Multi Canvas Leather Satchel bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
chloe moretz lax august 2018 01
chloe moretz lax august 2018 02
chloe moretz lax august 2018 03
chloe moretz lax august 2018 04
chloe moretz lax august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Chloe Moretz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr