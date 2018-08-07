Chloe Moretz Looks Chic While Returning to LA!
Chloe Moretz is on her way home!
The 21-year-old Hugo actress was spotted at LAX airport on Tuesday (August 7) returning to Los Angeles.
Chloe was accompanied by her brother as she made her way through the airport. She wore a black blouse with a patterned blazer, a dark skirt and a colorful bag.
FYI: Chloe is carrying a Louis Vuitton Speedy Jeff Koons Gaugin Blue Multi Canvas Leather Satchel bag.