Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 2:17 pm

'Creed II' First Look Stills Released!

'Creed II' First Look Stills Released!

The first stills from Michael B. Jordan‘s Creed II have been revealed!

The stills feature Michael as Adonis Creed, Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, and Wood Harris stars as Tony ’Little Duke’ Burton.

Here’s a synopsis: Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

The new movie hits theaters on November 21.
Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures
