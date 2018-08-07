DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Talks Marriage & Motherhood with 'Health'

Peta Murgatroyd looks radiant on the cover of Health‘s September 2018 issue, on newsstands this Friday.

Here is what the 32-year-old Dancing With the Stars dancer had to share with the mag:

On meeting her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy: “We met at [my Broadway dance show] Burn the Floor. He came in with Karina, his ex-fiancée, to headline our show. We didn’t even really talk that much. I just thought that he was this pompous Russian dude.”

On keeping her relationship steamy: “With a toddler, you have to carve out time for your husband. I will say that has been something that I’ve needed to work on, because he has told me at times, ‘I don’t feel like you’re giving me all of you right now.’ It is such a touchy subject, and I know many couples go through this. When I wake up, my mind is immediately on Shai when it used to be immediately on him. So I definitely had to put myself in his position. Any alone time means the world to us, where we can grab lunch and then maybe see a movie.”

On her body after pregnancy: “I mean, I almost looked five months pregnant! I had a good cry about it, because it’s all very well having a child in you and realizing why you are so big, but when you go home and you’re breast-feeding, and you’re super tired, and you look at yourself in the mirror like, ‘Why do I still look like this? This isn’t normal.’ I remember calling Maks downstairs in the kitchen. He came up, and I burst into tears again. So I was like, ‘Oh, what the hell. I’m just going to show everybody.’ I wanted to be real with people.”

