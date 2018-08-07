Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Congrats are in order – Ellie Goulding is engaged to her beau Caspar Jopling!

The engagement announcement was made in The Times, and read, “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

The first photos we have of Ellie and Caspar together are from back in April of 2017!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their engagement!