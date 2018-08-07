Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 8:22 am

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Congrats are in order – Ellie Goulding is engaged to her beau Caspar Jopling!

The engagement announcement was made in The Times, and read, “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

The first photos we have of Ellie and Caspar together are from back in April of 2017!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their engagement!
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 01
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 02
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 03
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 04
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 05
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 06
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 07
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 08
ellie goulding engaged to caspar jopling 09

Photos: Wenn, WireImage
Posted to: Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr