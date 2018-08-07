Finn Wolfhard Talks About 'Stranger Things' Season 3 on 'Fallon' - Watch!

Finn Wolfhard is dishing about the new season of Stranger Things!

The 15-year-old actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (August 6).

During his appearance, Finn explained how he missed celebrating the Stranger Things dozen Emmy nominations announcement. He also revealed a little bit of information about filming Season 3, and comforted Jimmy about his lack of Emmy nominations.

He also talked about his Vancouver-based rock band Calpurnia, and Jimmy added to his growing vinyl collection with a special addition.

Finally, he played a game of “Pup Quiz” alongside Glenn Close.

Watch below!