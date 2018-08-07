Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 11:40 am

Finn Wolfhard Talks About 'Stranger Things' Season 3 on 'Fallon' - Watch!

Finn Wolfhard Talks About 'Stranger Things' Season 3 on 'Fallon' - Watch!

Finn Wolfhard is dishing about the new season of Stranger Things!

The 15-year-old actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (August 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Finn Wolfhard

During his appearance, Finn explained how he missed celebrating the Stranger Things dozen Emmy nominations announcement. He also revealed a little bit of information about filming Season 3, and comforted Jimmy about his lack of Emmy nominations.

He also talked about his Vancouver-based rock band Calpurnia, and Jimmy added to his growing vinyl collection with a special addition.

Finally, he played a game of “Pup Quiz” alongside Glenn Close.

Watch below!
finn wolfhard fallon august 2018 01
finn wolfhard fallon august 2018 02
finn wolfhard fallon august 2018 03

Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
Posted to: Finn Wolfhard, Glenn Close, Jimmy Fallon, Stranger Things

