Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 1:00 pm

Get to Know 'Freaky Friday' Star Heidi Blickenstaff with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Get to Know 'Freaky Friday' Star Heidi Blickenstaff with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Heidi Blickenstaff is the star of the new Disney Channel movie Freaky Friday and we’re getting to know her better with these exclusive 10 Fun Facts!

The Broadway star played the role of Katherine in the stage production of the musical Freaky Friday and now she’s reprising it for the movie.

Heidi has starred in such Broadway shows as Something Rotten, The Addams Family, The Little Mermaid, and [title of show], which was her big break back in 2008.

Make sure to watch Heidi and on-screen daughter Cozi Zuehlsdorff in Freaky Friday on Friday (August 10) at 8pm on Disney Channel. Check out the fun facts below:

  • 1. I currently have a broken foot.
  • 2. My favorite candy bar is a Butterfinger. Or Peanut Butter M&Ms. Tie.
  • 3. I have a rescue dog named Ellie and I’m very passionate about rescuing pets.
  • 4. I’m not a blue cheese person.
  • 5. I originally thought I was going to be a lawyer when I went to college.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I have two teenage stepsons that I love a lot.
  • 7. I make EXCELLENT turkey chili.
  • 8. Xanadu, with Olivia Newton-John, was my favorite movie growing up.
  • 9. I’m originally from California.
  • 10. I organize the gum, mints and candy bars in line at the grocery store.
Photos: Disney Channel
