Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:21 am

Glenn Close References Cruella de Vil on 'Tonight Show's Pup Quiz - Watch Here!

Glenn Close References Cruella de Vil on 'Tonight Show's Pup Quiz - Watch Here!

Glenn Close got showered with puppies on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 71-year-old The Wife actress – who famously starred as Disney villain Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians – went head-to-head with Stranger ThingsFinn Wolfhard in the segment “Pup Quiz” on Monday (August 6).

Host Jimmy asked them animal-related, multiple-choice trivia questions. If they got it right, they were given a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent got one.

“We have 300 puppies backstage,” Jimmy said. “Not 101?” Glenn quipped – Watch the full appearance below!


Pup Quiz with Glenn Close and Finn Wolfhard

Click inside to watch the rest of Glenn Close’s appearance…


Glenn Close’s Real-Life Daughter Plays Her Younger Self in The Wife

Glenn Close Was Mistaken for Cloris Leachman in an Awkward Fan Run-In
