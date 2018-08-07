Glenn Close References Cruella de Vil on 'Tonight Show's Pup Quiz - Watch Here!

Glenn Close got showered with puppies on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 71-year-old The Wife actress – who famously starred as Disney villain Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians – went head-to-head with Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard in the segment “Pup Quiz” on Monday (August 6).

Host Jimmy asked them animal-related, multiple-choice trivia questions. If they got it right, they were given a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent got one.

“We have 300 puppies backstage,” Jimmy said. “Not 101?” Glenn quipped – Watch the full appearance below!



Pup Quiz with Glenn Close and Finn Wolfhard

