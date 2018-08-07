Global Citizen Festival 2018 Lineup Announced: Janet Jackson, Cardi B, & More!

The lineup for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival has been announced and lots of stars will be performing New York City’s Central Park!

Fans can only attend the event if they perform philanthropic efforts. You can gain points for the ticket lottery by taking action in your community, signing petitions, and more.

Janet Jackson, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, and Janelle Monae will perform at the event.

Among the stars who will speak to the audience include Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Danai Gurira, Rachel Brosnahan, Forest Whitaker, Naomi Campbell, Kal Penn, La La Anthony, Gotham‘s Camren Bicondova, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

The even takes place on September 29 in New York City.