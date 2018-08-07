Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 1:37 am

Grocery Store Joe Makes His Return in 'Bachelor In Paradise' Sneak Peek - Watch Now!

Grocery Store Joe Makes His Return in 'Bachelor In Paradise' Sneak Peek - Watch Now!

Grocery Store Joe is making his return on Bachelor In Paradise!

The 31-year-old Bachelorette contestant is getting a second chance at love after being sent home after the first episode of Becca Kufrin‘s season.

Joe quickly became a fan favorite despite being eliminated early, so it only made sense for him to head to Paradise!

“I’m back! I was [ready to find love then] and I am now because honestly after the first episode, I never thought I’d have a girlfriend again,” Joe says in a preview for the first episode.

Check out the entire sneak peek below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr