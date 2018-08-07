Grocery Store Joe Makes His Return in 'Bachelor In Paradise' Sneak Peek - Watch Now!

Grocery Store Joe is making his return on Bachelor In Paradise!

The 31-year-old Bachelorette contestant is getting a second chance at love after being sent home after the first episode of Becca Kufrin‘s season.

Joe quickly became a fan favorite despite being eliminated early, so it only made sense for him to head to Paradise!

“I’m back! I was [ready to find love then] and I am now because honestly after the first episode, I never thought I’d have a girlfriend again,” Joe says in a preview for the first episode.

Check out the entire sneak peek below…