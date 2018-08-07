Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:21 am

'House of Cards' Final Season Gets Premiere Date

'House of Cards' Final Season Gets Premiere Date

House of Cards‘ final season will debut on Netflix on November 2.

In addition, the streaming service released the first artwork for the brand new season, which also features the show’s star Robin Wright.

If you missed it, House of Cards dropped a brand new promo on July 4 and you can watch it right here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Wright

The final season will also feature newcomers to the show, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

See a bigger version of the brand new poster in the gallery below…
house of cards premiere date key art 01

Credit: Netflix
