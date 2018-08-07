'House of Cards' Final Season Gets Premiere Date

House of Cards‘ final season will debut on Netflix on November 2.

In addition, the streaming service released the first artwork for the brand new season, which also features the show’s star Robin Wright.

The final season will also feature newcomers to the show, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

