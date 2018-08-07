James Corden 'Accidentally' Reveals Upcoming Ariana Grande Episode of 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Oops! James Corden just revealed what’s coming next for Carpool Karaoke!

The late night TV host spilled the beans by posting pictures on Twitter of lyrics to Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is A Woman” on Tuesday (August 7).

“Learning these…” he teased.

“Sick what for,” Ariana wrote back.

“Just, y’no, life and in case I get stuck in traffic x,” he responded.

“That time James leaked the next #carpooolkaraoke,” The Late Late Show later wrote, confirming her appearance. We can’t wait to see this!