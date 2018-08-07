Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Find Out Which 'Friends' Guest Star Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' By the Cast

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 2:26 pm

James Corden 'Accidentally' Reveals Upcoming Ariana Grande Episode of 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Oops! James Corden just revealed what’s coming next for Carpool Karaoke!

The late night TV host spilled the beans by posting pictures on Twitter of lyrics to Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is A Woman” on Tuesday (August 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“Learning these…” he teased.

“Sick what for,” Ariana wrote back.

“Just, y’no, life and in case I get stuck in traffic x,” he responded.

“That time James leaked the next #carpooolkaraoke,” The Late Late Show later wrote, confirming her appearance. We can’t wait to see this!
Photos: Getty Images
