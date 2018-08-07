James Marsden & Tika Sumpter Film 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Together

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are hard at work on the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie!

The 44-year-old actor and 38-year-old actress were seen filming a scene together on Monday (August 6) in Vancouver, Canada.

Filming has been underway for a few weeks now, and while we’ve seen James dressed as a police officer on the set in the past, we have not yet seen Tika on set until now!

Right now, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to land on November 15, 2019. Be sure to check it out!