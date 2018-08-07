Jason Statham & Ruby Rose Join 'The Meg' Cast at LA Premiere

Jason Statham and Ruby Rose are sharing their new film The Meg!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (August 6) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The duo were also joined by cast mates Li Bingbing, Jessica McNamee, Page Kennedy, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Masi Oka, Rainn Wilson and Cliff Curtis.

Other attendees included Jason‘s fiance Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sylvester Stallone.

The Meg follows a group living in a deep-sea submersible who survives an attack from a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. They must defeat the massive creature to save themselves and the ocean.

The film is set to hit theaters August 9th.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a David Koma top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, Zoe Chicco and Eriness earrings and Vita Fede and Effy rings.