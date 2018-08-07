Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 2:46 am

Jason Statham & Ruby Rose Join 'The Meg' Cast at LA Premiere

Jason Statham & Ruby Rose Join 'The Meg' Cast at LA Premiere

Jason Statham and Ruby Rose are sharing their new film The Meg!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (August 6) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The duo were also joined by cast mates Li Bingbing, Jessica McNamee, Page Kennedy, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Masi Oka, Rainn Wilson and Cliff Curtis.

Other attendees included Jason‘s fiance Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sylvester Stallone.

The Meg follows a group living in a deep-sea submersible who survives an attack from a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. They must defeat the massive creature to save themselves and the ocean.

The film is set to hit theaters August 9th.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a David Koma top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, Zoe Chicco and Eriness earrings and Vita Fede and Effy rings.

Just Jared on Facebook
jason statham premieres the meg in la 01
jason statham premieres the meg in la 02
jason statham premieres the meg in la 03
jason statham premieres the meg in la 04
jason statham premieres the meg in la 05
jason statham premieres the meg in la 06
jason statham premieres the meg in la 07
jason statham premieres the meg in la 08
jason statham premieres the meg in la 09
jason statham premieres the meg in la 10
jason statham premieres the meg in la 11
jason statham premieres the meg in la 12
jason statham premieres the meg in la 13
jason statham premieres the meg in la 14
jason statham premieres the meg in la 15
jason statham premieres the meg in la 16
jason statham premieres the meg in la 17
jason statham premieres the meg in la 18
jason statham premieres the meg in la 19
jason statham premieres the meg in la 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Cliff Curtis, Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Masi Oka, Page Kennedy, Rainn Wilson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ruby Rose, Sylvester Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr