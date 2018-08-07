Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:40 am

Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Violet Had to Be Rescued While Kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Violet Had to Be Rescued While Kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer Garner and her oldest daughter Violet, 12, had a bit of a mishap on their mother-daughter getaway to Stockholm, Sweden!

The 46-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram of her and Violet in a kayak on a lake.

“On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…” she captioned the photo, adding, “Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

Jennifer also added some hashtags including, “she never complained,” and “we loved you Sweden.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Celebrity Babies, Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr