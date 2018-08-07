Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Violet Had to Be Rescued While Kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer Garner and her oldest daughter Violet, 12, had a bit of a mishap on their mother-daughter getaway to Stockholm, Sweden!

The 46-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram of her and Violet in a kayak on a lake.

“On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…” she captioned the photo, adding, “Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

Jennifer also added some hashtags including, “she never complained,” and “we loved you Sweden.”