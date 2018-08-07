Joe Manganiello Says Wife Sofia Vergara Has No Time for His Dungeons & Dragons Group

Joe Manganiello keeps it cool and casual while visiting the SiriusXM studios on Tuesday morning (August 7) to speak on EW Morning Live on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor spoke with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw and Steve Sturniolo and revealed what Hollywood hitters are in his Dungeons & Dragons group with him and if his wife Sofia Vergara plays with him.

“The Big Show from WWWE started playing again and he got hooked,” Joe expressed. “Deborah Ann Woll who was on True Blood, she’s a Dungeons master for years. Brad Peyton who directed me in Rampage, Taran Killam from SNL, he’s hooked. James Gunn, the list goes on and on and on.”

“I’ll start talking about Dungeons & Dragons and she’ll say, ‘do you want me to go in my closet and get a tray of my earrings and come out and talk to you about my earrings for the next half hour?’,” Joe joked – Watch below!



