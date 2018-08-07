Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 1:41 pm

Josephine Skriver Launches New Body By Victoria Collection in NYC!

Josephine Skriver Launches New Body By Victoria Collection in NYC!

Josephine Skriver rocks a sheer top as she strikes a pose at the all new Body by Victoria Collection Launch Celebration held at the Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue on Tuesday (August 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old supermodel joined Victoria’s Secret‘s global team of bra fit experts as they celebrated the launch of the new collection together.

Last month, Josephine and Martha Hunt jet set across the globe to launch the Victoria’s Secret Hong Kong Flagship Store, which features an assortment of the brand’s lingerie collections including Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Dream Angels, Bombshell and Cotton lingerie as well as Victoria Sport.


Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
