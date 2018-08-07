Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 1:27 pm

Justin Bieber Heads Out Shirtless on a Hot Day in NYC!

Justin Bieber Heads Out Shirtless on a Hot Day in NYC!

Justin Bieber is beating the heat!

The 24-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was spotted heading out shirtless on a sunny Tuesday (August 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was recently spotted playing a Rubik’s cube while heading out of a recording studio in the city. He’s also been seen out and about a bunch with his new fiancee Hailey Baldwin!

Justin recently told paparazzi about his plans for the near future, which are to get married. Fans are speculating that he will be tying the knot before he drops any new music.
Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Shirtless

