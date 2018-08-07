K-Pop Girl Group LOONA Release 'Favorite' Music Video - Watch Now!

LOONA is finally here!

The 12-member South Korean girl group released their highly anticipated “Favorite,” the lead single ahead of their upcoming debut, on Tuesday (August 7).

If you didn’t know the girl group’s unique roll-out concept, each member of LOONA has debuted individually over the past two years. “Favorite” is the group’s long-awaited first song performed together with all twelve members!

“At its maximum power for the first time, Loona’s lead single ‘favOriTe’ declares the signature sound of Loona at its complete form,” their agency declares.

Watch the music video for “Favorite” below!