Top Stories
Becca Kufrin &amp; Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 11:22 am

K-Pop Girl Group LOONA Release 'Favorite' Music Video - Watch Now!

K-Pop Girl Group LOONA Release 'Favorite' Music Video - Watch Now!

LOONA is finally here!

The 12-member South Korean girl group released their highly anticipated “Favorite,” the lead single ahead of their upcoming debut, on Tuesday (August 7).

If you didn’t know the girl group’s unique roll-out concept, each member of LOONA has debuted individually over the past two years. “Favorite” is the group’s long-awaited first song performed together with all twelve members!

“At its maximum power for the first time, Loona’s lead single ‘favOriTe’ declares the signature sound of Loona at its complete form,” their agency declares.

Watch the music video for “Favorite” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: LOONA, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr