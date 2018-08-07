Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 11:02 am

Keanu Reeves Re-Watches His Hilarious 1980's Coca-Cola Commercial on 'Late Late Show'

Keanu Reeves Re-Watches His Hilarious 1980's Coca-Cola Commercial on 'Late Late Show'

Keanu Reeves took a look back at one of his first acting roles while making an appearance on Monday night’s episode (August 6) of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Host James asked the 53-year-old actor about filming a Coca-Cola commercial back in the 1980s: “It was like a three-day shoot, for me it was a great experience because you’re going from school and study to the real world.”

Keanu went on to add that this was a “real world working” situation because the team had to do things like “pretend it it was hot when we were working in the winter.”

Keanu also revealed that he’d even had to shave his legs for the ad, with him having to play a cyclist – Watch it below!


Keanu Reeves Watches His 1980s Coca-Cola Commercial
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
