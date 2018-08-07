Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 6:58 pm

Khloe Kardashian Slams Younes Bendjima After Split from Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian Slams Younes Bendjima After Split from Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out to slam her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after he was spotted with another woman.

Younes denied reports that he’s seeing someone else and posted the photos of himself with the other woman. He wrote, “They really want me to be the bad guy … F—k your Hollywood bullsh-t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

Khloe commented on The Shade Room’s screenshot of Younes‘ post and said, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Kourtney and Younes just broke up after nearly two years of dating.

Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian slams younes bendjima after split from kourtney 01
khloe kardashian slams younes bendjima after split from kourtney 02

Photos: WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr