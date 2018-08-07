Khloe Kardashian Slams Younes Bendjima After Split from Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out to slam her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after he was spotted with another woman.

Younes denied reports that he’s seeing someone else and posted the photos of himself with the other woman. He wrote, “They really want me to be the bad guy … F—k your Hollywood bullsh-t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

Khloe commented on The Shade Room’s screenshot of Younes‘ post and said, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Kourtney and Younes just broke up after nearly two years of dating.