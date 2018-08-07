Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Kim Kardashian is weighing in on her sister Kourtney‘s split from her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima.

After Younes was spotted on vacation with another woman, he spoke out to say that he was just on a trip with his friends.

Khloe Kardashian left a comment on The Shade Room’s screencap of Younes‘ first statement and then Kim did the same on another statement.

“Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am, where I’m from, and where I’m going and that bothers you,” he wrote. “Only one opinion matter [sic]. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Kim left a comment on that post and said, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” She added an emoji of a face with a growing nose, like Pinocchio, to seemingly call him a liar.

See some screencaps in the gallery…