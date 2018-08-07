Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out with Friends After Split with Younes Bendjima

Single looks good on Kourtney Kardashian!

The 39-year-old reality star was spotted stepping out with a few friends on Tuesday afternoon (August 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney went pretty in a light gray tank top, charcoal-colored long skirt, and clear heels as she grabbed lunch with her friends.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Kourtney and boyfriend Younes Bendjima had split up.

After the news broke, Kourtney‘s sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian seemingly called out the 25-year-old model after he was spotted on vacation with another woman.