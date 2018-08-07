Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Find Out Which 'Friends' Guest Star Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' By the Cast

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 2:42 pm

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

TMZ is reporting that Younes headed to Mexico after the breakup and was photographed hanging out in the country on Monday (August 6) with Jordan Ozuna. Jordan has dated Tyga and Justin Bieber in the past.

Sources tell TMZ that Kourtney is the one who pulled the plug on the relationship. They started dating back in 2016, and just returned from a long vacation in Italy together with her kids.

Younes was recently involved in a controversy in the comments of her Instagram post where she wore a sexy thong bikini bottom.
