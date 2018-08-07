Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 5:12 pm

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Head to Six Flags for an 'Astroland' Listening Party!

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Head to Six Flags for an 'Astroland' Listening Party!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying new tunes together!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 26-year-old rapper paired up at Six Flags for an Astroland listening party on Monday night (August 6) in Valencia, Calif.

While there, Kylie and Travis rode the rides and Kylie enjoyed an ice cream treat while Travis grabbed a snack.

Fun fact: Travis named Astroland after the Six Flags which shut down in 2005 in his home city of Houston, Tex.
