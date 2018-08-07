Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Head to Six Flags for an 'Astroland' Listening Party!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying new tunes together!
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 26-year-old rapper paired up at Six Flags for an Astroland listening party on Monday night (August 6) in Valencia, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner
While there, Kylie and Travis rode the rides and Kylie enjoyed an ice cream treat while Travis grabbed a snack.
Fun fact: Travis named Astroland after the Six Flags which shut down in 2005 in his home city of Houston, Tex.