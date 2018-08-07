Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency - Full List of Dates Released!
Lady Gaga has released the details about her Las Vegas residency – including the dates!
The 32-year-old entertainer announced a big surprise…she will perform two different shows as part of her 27-date residency: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano! There will only be four shows of Gaga’s Jazz and Piano.
Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano “will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook,” while Enigma will be a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.”
Lady Gaga said, “I can’t wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”
Tickets to Gaga‘s show, which will debut at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort on December 28, will go on sale on August 13.
Click inside to see the full list of dates from Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency…
ENIGMA SHOW DATES
December 28
December 30
December 31
January 17
January 19
January 24
January 26
January 31
February 2
May 30
June 1
June 6
June 8
June 12
June 14
October 17
October 19
October 23
October 25
October 31
November 2
November 6
November 8
LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO SHOW DATES
January 20
February 3
June 2
June 9