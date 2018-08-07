Top Stories
Becca Kufrin &amp; Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 12:29 pm

Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why No Should Touch Her Hair

Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why No Should Touch Her Hair

Lupita Nyong’o is on the cover PORTER‘s latest issue, on sale globally on Friday (August 10) and also available as a digital edition.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Black Panther actress had to say…

On why no one should dare touch her hair: “My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned, I mean, how often do you hear ‘You can’t get a job with hair like that’?” Natural, African, kinky hair – it’s often been painted as uncivilized or wild. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are.”

On celebrating her diverse heritage: “My whole outlook and sense of self is Kenyan, but my mom made a point of letting me know that I was born someplace else, so I always felt an affinity, a need to get to know that place. I was the only one in my family born there. It was the thing that made me special.”

On being an actress: “At times, I’ve had to remind myself why I love this. It’s not because of the recognition. I love it because I enjoy experiencing the world through other people’s eyes.”

For more from Lupita, visit PORTER.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo porter august 2018 00
lupita nyongo porter august 2018 01
lupita nyongo porter august 2018 02
lupita nyongo porter august 2018 03

Credit: Mario Sorrenti; Photos: PORTER Magazine
Posted to: Lupita Nyong'o

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr