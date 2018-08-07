Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Meg Ryan Flaunts Toned Bikini Body on Vacation in Italy!

Meg Ryan look incredible!

The 56-year-old When Harry Met Sally actress showed off her super toned abs in a bikini top and board shorts as she went for a dip in the sea on Monday afternoon (August 6) in Portofino, Italy

Meg and her friends enjoyed some time soaking up the sun on their boat as they tried to stay cool in the hot weather.

Earlier that day, Meg and her friends ventured to land to do some shopping after going to grab some lunch.

