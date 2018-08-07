Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 11:04 pm

Megan Fox Rocks a Bandana for Flight into LAX

Megan Fox Rocks a Bandana for Flight into LAX

Megan Fox goes explorer chic as she makes her way to her ride outside of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (August 7) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress looked cool in a maroon bandana, navy shorts, and hiking boots as she arrived home after her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox

Back in July, Megan took to Instagram to share a super cute and rare photo of her youngest son Journey River, 2, with the adorable caption “Mood.”

Check out the cute photo of Megan‘s son here!
