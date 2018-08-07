Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 4:30 am

Meghan Trainor & Fiance Daryl Sabara Wear Matching Outfits for Cryotherapy Session

Meghan Trainor and her beau Daryl Sabara coordinate their looks while visiting a US Cryotherapy center!

The 24-year-old “NO” singer and the 26-year-old Spy Kids star were spotted leaving the center on Monday afternoon (August 6) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Meghan rocked a long-sleeve Winnie the Pooh shirt with high-waisted black pants and slides, while Daryl sported a Marvin the Martian tie-dye t-shirt with black pants and purple slides, completing his look with a baseball cap and a neon green fanny pack.

They also showed off their matching phone cases.

ICYMI, Meghan recently announced that her upcoming album Treat Myself will be released later than expected.
Photos: Backgrid USA
