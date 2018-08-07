Meghan Trainor & Fiance Daryl Sabara Wear Matching Outfits for Cryotherapy Session

Meghan Trainor and her beau Daryl Sabara coordinate their looks while visiting a US Cryotherapy center!

The 24-year-old “NO” singer and the 26-year-old Spy Kids star were spotted leaving the center on Monday afternoon (August 6) in Studio City, Calif.

Meghan rocked a long-sleeve Winnie the Pooh shirt with high-waisted black pants and slides, while Daryl sported a Marvin the Martian tie-dye t-shirt with black pants and purple slides, completing his look with a baseball cap and a neon green fanny pack.

They also showed off their matching phone cases.

ICYMI, Meghan recently announced that her upcoming album Treat Myself will be released later than expected.