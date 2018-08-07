Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:05 pm

Nathan Fillion Joins 'The Rookie' Co-Stars at Summer TCAs 2018

Nathan Fillion Joins 'The Rookie' Co-Stars at Summer TCAs 2018

Nathan Fillion suits up as he steps out for the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday (August 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old actor stopped by the press event to promote his upcoming crime drama series The Rookie at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nathan Fillion

Joining Nathan at the event were his co-stars Alyssa Diaz, Mercedes Mason, Richard T. Jones, Afton Williamson, and Titus Makin Jr.

The Rookie premieres on Tuesday, October 16 at 10|9c on ABC.

Check out the trailer below!

10+ pictures inside of The Rookie cast at the event…
Photos: ABC, Getty

