Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Butterfly Dress at 'Shine On With Reese' Launch

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles at the AT&T and Hello Sunshine launch celebration of Shine On With Reese!

The 42-year-old Big Little Lies star donned a black and white butterfly dress for the event, also celebrating the launch of Master The Mess, at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday (August 6) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by retired soccer player and Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach and her wife Glennon Doyle Melton.

AT&T and Reese’s media brand Hello Sunshine have debuted the two new female-driven series on DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-Verse with the launch of the Hello Sunshine Video on Demand channel.

The unscripted docu-series features Reese meeting female celebs and other trailblazing women for real talk and laughs. The cast includes Abby, Glennon, Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, Elaine Welteroth, Cleo Wade, Candace Nelson, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

FYI: Reese is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

