Regina King On Scoring Emmy Nomination for 'Seven Seconds': 'I Don't Take This Lightly'

Regina King is opening up about scoring an Emmy nomination for first time in the lead acting category for Best Actress in a Limited series or Movie for her role in the Netflix crime drama, Seven Seconds!

“With four or five hundred shows out there that can be Emmy contenders, it’s so easy to fall through the cracks so I don’t take this lightly,” the 47-year-old actress told Deadline.

“As an artist, you have the ability to use your art to move the needle.. to have the opportunity to let my artistry do that is a blessing,” Regina added. “I’m a face for 1000s of mothers, unfortunately. It’s sad that I can even say that. But I am representing all of them. That was a big responsibility to me. The more we see things, the more things are talked about, the more power you gain”

Also pictured: Regina all smiles in a white jumpsuit while attending her Seven Seconds: Deadline Contenders screening held at The Landmark on Monday (August 6) in Los Angeles.