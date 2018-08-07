Ron Livingston Brings His New Show 'A Million Little Things' to Summer TCAs 2018

Ron Livingston is all smiles as he steps out for the ABC portion of the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday (August 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old actor stopped by the event to promote his upcoming new drama series A Million Little Things at the press event.

Also stepping out for the event were fellow cast members Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, James Roday, Lizzie Greene, Romany Malco, and Stephanie Szostak.

A Million Little Things premieres on Wednesday, September 26 on ABC.

