Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Cute Family Photos with Jason Statham & Son Jack!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is sharing some rare and adorable photos featuring her 13-month-old son Jack!

The 31-year-old model and actress got all glammed up to support fiance Jason Statham at his premiere of The Meg on Monday (August 6) and they snapped cute pics with Jack before departing for the event.

Rosie posted three photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Fam ❤️… Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j. ❤️”

You can catch Jason in The Meg when it hits theaters this weekend. Also, make sure to check out Rosie‘s new site Rose Inc.

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Stella McCartney dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.