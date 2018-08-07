Top Stories
Ruby Rose to Play Batwoman for The CW

Ruby Rose to Play Batwoman for The CW

Batwoman is coming to The CW and the role will be played by Ruby Rose, Just Jared can confirm!

The character is set to make her debut on The CW’s annual crossover event with the network’s four DC shows: The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

Here’s how The CW described the character: Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

A Batwoman series is also in the works for the network, and it would hopefully premiere in the 2019-2020 season.

The crossover event is set to happen sometime in December. Stay tuned!
