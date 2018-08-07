Samuel L. Jackson & Cobie Smulders to Reprise Marvel Roles for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders have joined the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to the 2017 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Vulture reports.

If you don’t know, Samuel and Cobie are both part of the Marvel Universe, playing the roles of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spoiler from Avengers: Infinity War! You’ll remember in the latest Avengers film, when Thanos snapped his finger, Nick, Marie, and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) all seemingly died.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters on July 5, 2019. Nick Fury is also featured in Captain Marvel, out in theaters in March.