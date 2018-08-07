Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 7:30 am

Spice Girls' Melanie C Shows Her Colors at Pride Amsterdam 2018!

Spice Girls' Melanie C Shows Her Colors at Pride Amsterdam 2018!

Melanie C waves her rainbow flag high while performing at 2018 Amsterdam Gay Pride!

The 44-year-old Spice Girls member took the stage at the closing event on Sunday (August 5) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melanie C

She rocked a white and red “Love” t-shirt with ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, a brown and gold Gucci belt, and glittery blue eye makeup.

ICYMI, Mel and her fellow Spice Girls all got together for a reunion at Geri Halliwell‘s house back in February!

25+ pictures inside of Melanie C at the event…

Photos: WENN
