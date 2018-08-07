Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Find Out Which 'Friends' Guest Star Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' By the Cast

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 3:17 pm

Taylor Swift Steps Out to Run Errands in Short Shorts in NYC!

Taylor Swift is looking great as always!

The 28-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” pop superstar was spotted leaving her apartment on Tuesday (August 7) in New York City.

Taylor showed off her long legs in a short pair of black denim shorts and a pretty light blue striped sweatshirt.

Taylor recently gave her BFF Shawn Mendes a glittery makeover backstage at her Reputation World Tour concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Check out Shawn‘s super glam new look!
taylor swift august 2018 nyc 01
taylor swift august 2018 nyc 02
taylor swift august 2018 nyc 03
taylor swift august 2018 nyc 04
taylor swift august 2018 nyc 06

Photos: BACKGRID
