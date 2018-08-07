'The Bachelor' 2019 - Find Out When ABC Will Reveal the New Man

The finale of The Bachelorette aired last night and Bachelor Nation fans are already wondering who will be chosen as The Bachelor for the 2019 season.

An ABC exec is now weighing in on the choice, and confirming that no one has been chosen yet.

“The audience is the silent producer of this show. We want to see who people want to see as ‘The Bachelor,’” Rob Mills, ABC’s SVP of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, told Variety. “There are several candidates, and there’s no consensus from the audience. People have pros and cons on several people. We also want to see when we start talking to girls who will be in the potential cast, who they like.”

Variety went on to say that Rob added that front-runners for the role could be “second runner-up Jason, plus Colton, Wills, and even Grocery Store Joe.”

The casting team will make a decision at the end of the summer after they’re able to evaluate the Bachelorette contestants as well as the Bachelor in Paradise contestants.