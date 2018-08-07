Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 4:35 pm

Younes Bendjima Fires Back at 'Rebound' Rumors After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Younes Bendjima Fires Back at 'Rebound' Rumors After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Younes Bendjima is not happy with headlines suggesting he’s rebounding with another woman in Mexico after reports about his split with Kourtney Kardashian emerged.

If you missed it, it was reported that Kourtney broke up with Younes, and he was spotted in Mexico on Monday (August 6) with another woman.

Younes took to his Instagram Story and took a screen grab of an article suggesting he’s rebounding. He posted, “They really want me to be the bad guy…F—ck your Hollywood bullsh*t (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss? Nice catch tho.”
Photos: Wenn, Instagram Story
