Academy Announces Major Changes Including New Movie Category, Earlier Oscars Air Date & More

The Academy has announced some major changes coming!

Specifically, there will be three big changes coming for the future Oscar telecasts.

In a tweet, The Academy wrote, “Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here’s what you need to know:

- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We’ve set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We’re planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast.”

Click inside to see a breakdown of all these changes….

See the letter The Academy sent out to members below…

“Tonight, the Board approved three key changes:

1. A three-hour Oscars telecast

We are committed to producing an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide.

To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined). The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.

2. New award category

We will create a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film. Eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming.

3. Earlier airdate for 92nd Oscars

The date of the 92nd Oscars telecast will move to Sunday, February 9, 2020, from the previously announced February 23. The date change will not affect awards eligibility dates or the voting process.

The 91st Oscars telecast remains as announced on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world. The Board of Governors took this charge seriously.

We are excited about these steps, and look forward to sharing more details with you.” (via THR)